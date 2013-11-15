New Medical Devices research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- GBI Research's report, "Computed Tomography Systems Market to 2019 - Lower Radiation Dose and Improved Workflow in Advanced CT Systems to Increase Adoption Rates" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for three computed tomography systems segments: high slice computed tomography systems, mid slice computed tomography systems and low slice computed tomography systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments and analyzes the market dynamics. It also reviews the competitive landscape and the details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for three computed tomography systems segments: high slice computed tomography systems, mid slice computed tomography systems and low slice computed tomography systems.
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the computed tomography systems market
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies
- Information on key players: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation and Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global computed tomography systems market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging-market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the computed tomography systems market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global computed tomography systems market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Canada Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Computed Tomography Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Israel Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Czech Republic Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Austria Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Japan Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others