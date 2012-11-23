Computer-Aided Design Market in Australia 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Computer-aided Design market in Australia to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to enhance the quality of the product. The Computer-aided Design market in Australia has also been witnessing the increasing demand of 3D CAD software. However, the availability of pirated CAD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Computer-aided Design Market in Australia 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Computer-aided Design market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Parametric Technology Corp., Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Bentley Systems Inc., Aveva Group plc., Alibre Inc.



