Computer Aided Design Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Computer-aided Design (CAD) market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent CAGR over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid urbanization in China. The CAD market in China has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based CAD solutions. However, the increased adoption of pirated and open-source CAD solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Computer-aided Design Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the CAD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Siemens PLM Software Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Parametric Technology Corp., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., ZWSoft Co. Ltd., Suzhou Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., and Bentley Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90649/computer-aided-design-market-in-china-2011-2015.html