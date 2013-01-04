Computer-Aided Design Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Computer-aided Design market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 10.55 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increased outsourcing of product and engineering design works to the APAC region. The Computer-aided Design market in the APAC region has also been witnessing increased availability of cloud-based CAD software. However, the increased availability of pirated CAD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Computer-aided Design Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC regions. It also covers the Computer-aided Design market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Parametric Technology Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Another vendor mentioned in the report is Bentley Systems Inc.



