Computer-Aided Design Software Market in Australia to Grow at a CAGR of 7.14 Percent over Phe Period 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Computer-aided Design Software market in Australia to grow at a CAGR of 7.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop superior quality products. Computer-aided Design Software market in Australia has also been witnessing emergence of cloud-based cad solutions. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Computer-aided Design Software Market in Australia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Australia; it also covers the Computer-aided Design Software market in Australia market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, PTC, and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are, Aveva Group plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Project CAD Services Pty. Ltd., and XS CAD Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



