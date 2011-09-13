Computer Aided Design Software Market in India 2010-2014 - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Computer Aided Design Software Market in India 2010-2014' to their offering.



The Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software market in India to grow at a CAGR of 26 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to meet international quality standards. The CAD Software market in India has also been witnessing continuous transitions from 2D to 3D CAD. However, the increasing number of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Siemens PLM, and Parametric Technology Corp.



Computer Aided Design Software Market in India 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the 3D as well 2D CAD Software market in India. It, however, does not cover Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) or other engineering software solutions. In addition, the report covers the vendor landscape of the CAD Software market in India and the corresponding detailed analyses of the top four vendors (in terms of revenue). This market includes the revenues obtained from sale and renewal of software licenses, upgradation of the exiting solutions, and training costs.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



