Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the field of medical imaging, computer-aided diagnosis is a rapidly emerging technique for medical image analysis. Computer-aided diagnosis (CADx), also known as computer-aided detection (CADe), is a system widely deployed by radiologists to accurately interpret and examine medical images. It is often difficult for radiologists or physicians to precisely analyze and assess medical images taken using imaging techniques like MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound diagnostics as they provide too much information



Computer-Aided Diagnosis study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Computer-Aided Diagnosis report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/284



Segmental Analysis



The global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Computer-Aided Diagnosis sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Market Segmentation:



Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Imaging Modalities:



Mammography

Computed tomography

Ultrasound imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Tomosynthesis



Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Application:



Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer Liver cancer

Colorectal cancer

Bone cancer

Others (cardiovascular and neurological indications)



Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By End-User:



Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Hospitals



Regional Analysis:



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Computer-Aided Diagnosis market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



The report classifies the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:



Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., iCAD, Inc., Invivo Corporation, G.E. Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation



For further queries, please reach out to our team @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/284



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Computer-Aided Diagnosis industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Computer-Aided Diagnosis market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Key questions addressed in the report:



Who are the leading players dominating the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Computer-Aided Diagnosis in this industry vertical?



To view the detailed ToC of the global Computer-Aided Diagnosis market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs