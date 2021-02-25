Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The market intelligence study for the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches.



The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing health awareness initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs, increased accuracy and quick testing results, and rising demand for more effective tests and procedures in hospitals and healthcare centers.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others



Key players operating in the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market are FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.



Scope of the Report:



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



The global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market.



Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others



Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others



The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to remain highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers, with key players in North America and Europe focusing on research and development to address rising demand driven by increasing prevalence of cancer in countries in these regions.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Radical Features of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Report:



The report encompasses Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased investments in healthcare sector



4.2.2.2. Extensive use of artificial intelligence



4.2.2.3. Rising advancements and developments in technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High chances of false positive marks



4.2.3.2. High cost of research and developments



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Breast Cancer



5.1.2. Lung Cancer



5.1.3. Liver Cancer



5.1.4. Oncology



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market By Imaging Modalities Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Imaging Modalities Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Mammography



6.1.2. X-Ray



6.1.3. Ultrasound



6.1.4. MRI



6.1.5. CT Scan



6.1.6. Others



Continue…!



