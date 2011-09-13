Computer-aided Engineering Market in India 2010-2014 - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Computer-aided Engineering Market in India 2010-2014' to their offering.



The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 23 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased ability for design optimization and validation. The CAE Software market in India has also been witnessing integration of CAE and CAD solutions. However, shortage of talented workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systèmes, MSC Software Corp., and Altair Engineering Inc.



Computer Aided Engineering Market in India 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses specifically on the CAE market landscape and its growth prospects in India. This market does not cover Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer Aided Design (CAD) or other engineering software solutions. The CAE market consists of Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD). This report also covers the vendor landscape of the CAE Software market and the corresponding detailed analyses of the top four vendors. This market includes the revenues obtained by sale and renewal of software licenses.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



View the table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/25961/computer-aided-engineering-market-in-india-2010-2014.html