Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Computer-aided Engineering Market in Philippines 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) market in the Philippines to grow at a high rate over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of manufacturing industries. The CAE market in the Philippines has also been witnessing the development of application-specific CAE software. However, high initial cost of CAE solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



CAE Market in the Philippines 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the CAE market in the Philippines landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



TechNavio's research portfolio in the Enterprise Computing series includes reports on the ERP market, CRM market, enterprise software market, supply chain management market, web analytics market, enterprise applications market, mobile device management market, SOA market, electronic health record market, records management market, workforce management market



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148017/computer-aided-engineering-market-in-philippines-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###