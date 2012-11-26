Computer-Aided Engineering Software Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- CAE Software market in China to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in outsourcing of manufacturing processes to China. The CAE Software market in China has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud-based CAE software. However, the easy availability of open-source software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Computer-aided Engineering Software Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only in China. It also covers the CAE Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, MSC Software Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Altair Engineering Inc., ESI Group, Vero Software plc, CAXA Technology Co., Ltd., and LMS International.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



