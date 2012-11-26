Computer-Aided Engineering Software Market in Japan 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Computer-aided Engineering Software market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the product development cost. The Computer-aided Engineering Software market in Japan has also been witnessing the development of cloud-based CAE software. However, the availability of pirated CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Computer-aided Engineering Software Market in Japan 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Computer-aided Engineering Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, MSC Software Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: LMS International, ESI Group, Altair Engineering Inc., Samtech SA., and Vero Software plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90632/computer-aided-engineering-software-market-in-japan-2011-2015.html