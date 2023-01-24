NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Mass Plc (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), Planon (United Kingdom), SpaceIQ (United States), Ultimo Software Solutions (United Kingdom), Tabs FM Ltd (United Kingdom), VertiGIS (United Kingdom), Concerto Property Asset Management Software (United Kingdom), FES Group Ltd (United Kingdom), Excitech (Addnode Group) (United Kingdom), Joblogic (United Kingdom).



Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the system software that helps in providing facility managers the platform to manage, track, report, and plan facilities activities for maintenance, space, move management, asset management and prevention planning. This computer-aided system is used in space planning, real estate portfolio management, building operations, asset management, environment & risk management, and others operation in several industries. The CAFM includes the development and utilization of Information Technology based systems, it is identified as a combination of CAD and relational database software with special features for facilities management. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Facility Management Operation in Organisation and Need for Automation for the Efficiency, Space Utilization, Cost Saving in the Facility Management Operations in an Organisations.



by Application (Space Planning & Management, Real Estate Portfolio Management, Capital Project Management, Building Operations, Asset Management, Environmental & Risk Management, Others), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Property Management Firms, Logistics and Retail, Education and Government, Healthcare, Others), Deployment (Web-based, On-premises), System (Object-oriented Database Systems, CAD Systems, Building Information Models (BIM) System, Others)



Opportunities:

Surging Focus on Advancement in Information Technology for Efficient Business Operation will Boost the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market



Market Trends:

Introduction of IoT, Big Data, and AI Predictive Models in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)



Market Drivers:

Need for Automation for the Efficiency, Space Utilization, Cost Saving in the Facility Management Operations in an Organisations

Growing Demand for Facility Management Operation in Organisation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



