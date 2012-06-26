Computer and Laptop Repair Service Chip & Bytes Adds San Marcos Location and iPhone/iPad Repairs

San Marcos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Computer and laptop repair shop Chip & Bytes is proud to announce the opening of a second location in San Marcos, CA as well as the addition of expert Apple iPhone and iPad repairs to their services. Based in Carlsbad and San Marcos, CA, Chip and Bytes offers affordable computer repair and technology services to the San Diego County area.



As word spread that the San Diego County technology services of Chip & Bytes could quickly and inexpensively handle almost any computer and IT need, expansion was inevitable. Now, the computer and laptop repair shop has added a second location in San Marcos, CA to their thriving original location in Carlsbad. Additionally, they have broadened their services to include expert Apple iPhone and iPad repair. “We operate under the premise that people want one professional, reliable and cost-effective partner to handle their entire computer and IT needs,” said Chip & Bytes owner Chip Currey. “Our passion for quality service has been the key to our growing customer base, which in turn has helped us grow.”



Along with the opening of their new location, Chip & Bytes have added Apple iPhone and iPad repairs to their services. This includes CD/Digitizer/screen and back glass replacement, home button and power button repair as well as battery replacement for iPhone 4/4S/4A, 3/3G/3GS and 2G models where parts are applicable.



The shop’s expert repair technicians provide free diagnostics for their broad PC, Mac and laptop repair services. They range from spyware or virus removal, tune-ups and hardware install to networking, hard drive and data recovery, motherboard replacement, home computer setup and beyond. Rather than charging by the hour, all computer services are provided at a fair fixed rate, including all in-home services. “Our many reviews and testimonials attest to our professional, reliable, and fast service where many repairs can be completed the same or the next day—all at a lower cost and higher quality than our competitors,” said Currey.



Their free IT consultation for existing businesses ranges from network and structure analysis, server configuration, backup and performance assessment, workstation and peripheral inspection and repair as well as new technology integration. With highly skilled and certified technicians on staff, Chip & Bytes performs all work either in their Carlsbad and San Marcos shops or at the business or home location of their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.chipandbytes.com



About Chip and Bytes

Chip & Bytes began offering professional computer and laptop repair in Carlsbad, CA in 2010. Today, they offer computer repair, Apple iPhone and iPad repair, IT solutions, and help desk support from their two San Diego County locations in Carlsbad and San Marcos, CA. They guarantee free diagnostics and flat rates on every in-store repair, and great service to every customer.



Chip & Bytes San Marcos

1355 Grand Ave, Ste 101

San Marcos, CA 92078