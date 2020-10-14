New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market report, published by Reports and Data, offers an all-encompassing study of the global Computer-Assisted Coding market, with special focus on the key end-user segments, product segments, key regions/countries, sales channels, and import-export dynamics. The report details on the estimated market size, emerging trends, growth drivers, market opportunities, investment risks, and various other parameters concerned with this industry. It focuses on the historical analysis of the market from 2017 to 2018 to provide the reader with an accurate understanding of the current market scenario. Besides, it conducts market estimations for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. It further sheds light on the ever-changing patterns, dominant facets, infrastructural properties, and the dynamic environment of the Computer-Assisted Coding market.



Some commonly used analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces have been deployed by our analysts to determine the key business strategies of each vendor participating in the Computer-Assisted Coding industry.



The latest report is the most recent one that offers the latest coverage on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Computer-Assisted Coding business sphere. The outbreak has extensively affected the global economic landscape. The market intelligence report examines the current scenario of this business setting, as well as the aftereffects of the global health crisis on the market. The pandemic has revolutionized the global economic scenario and drastically affected the Computer-Assisted Coding market, leading to severe disruptions to supply chains and caused volatility in prices and demands. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario, according to our market analysts.



Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market Segmentation:



Regional Overview:



The latest research report comprises an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities available in the Computer-Assisted Coding market for various regions, thereby calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions mapped in the report are as follows:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape:



In this part of the report, significant information on the prominent players of the market has been included. The study comprehensively examines the quantitative and qualitative approaches by the industry participants. Our team has employed effective tools to assess the competitive level among the key market players. This section studies the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report include:



3M, Cerner Corporation, Optum, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Craneware PLC, Dolbey Systems, Inc., and Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software

Stand-alone Software

Natural Language Processing Software

Structured Input Software

Integrated Software

Services

Support and Maintenance

Education and Training



Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Web-Based Solutions

Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premises Solutions



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding

Clinical Coding Auditing

Management Reporting and Analytics



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Academic Medical Centers

Physician Practices

Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

Others



Key Points of the Report:



The report entails a detailed industry chain analysis, coupled with significant information about the raw materials and end-users.

It presents information about the key players, such as including SWOT analysis, financial figures of various companies, and many more.

The complete market analysis is claimed to be highly effective for interested readers, as it encapsulates the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats, using Porter's five forces analysis and PEST analysis.

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

The report reviews the regulatory framework for creating new opportunities in various regions of the market and focuses on the new revenue streams for the players in the emerging markets.

It offers details in the rising revenue share and size of the leading product segments of the market during the forecast period.



