Computer-assisted Coding (CAC) system is medical software that examines all healthcare-related documents and offers an appropriate medical code for definite phrases and terms in the documentation. They are used for claiming insurance compensations and incorporation of ICD-10 coding. The use of electronic health records has improved the system to generate accurate and error-free results. The global computer-assisted coding market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% and escalate from its valuation of USD 3.45 billion in 2019 to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2027.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



3M, Cerner Corporation, Optum, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Craneware PLC, Dolbey Systems, Inc., and Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., among others.



Market Drivers:



The growing demand for the adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR) is essential for driving the market for computer-assisted coding systems. The increasing need for managing patient data and HER implementation are factors fueling the CAC market. The use of computer-assisted coding software to maintain a coding database is expected to boost the market growth.



Regional Analysis:



In 2019, North America accounted for 41.8% of the global computer-assisted coding market. The rising acceptance of CACs in the North American region is due to abundant capital availability in countries like Canada and the United States. This region has well-established healthcare IT groundwork adopting these services that are expected to boost the CAC market's growth. Favorable funding policies offered by the government and the rising adoption of the patient-centered approach by the healthcare sector are driving the market demand.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Computer Assisted Coding Market on the basis of component, mode of delivery, application, end-users, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software

Stand-alone Software

Natural Language Processing Software

Structured Input Software

Integrated Software

Services

Support and Maintenance

Education and Training



Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Web-Based Solutions

Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premises Solutions



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding

Clinical Coding Auditing

Management Reporting and Analytics



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Academic Medical Centers

Physician Practices

Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Computer Assisted Coding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Computer Assisted Coding Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased use of CAC solutions to curtail the high costs of healthcare



4.2.2.2. Implementation of HER system



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



Continued…



