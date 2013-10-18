Author Dawn Brown Latest Computer Buying Guide, Now Available in Digital Format

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Author Dawn Brown’s latest book, Guide to Buying a Computer, will finally answer customers’ frequently asked question: which computer should I buy? Available in digital format, Brown’s short booklet will provide readers with a detailed yet simple guide for when you decide to purchase a new computer.



As Brown explained, a computer purchasing guide would be needed, as the support for the operating system behind Windows XP—the computers still in use by over 600 million consumers—will expire by the spring of 2014. With the expiration date fast approaching, Brown states now would be an “excellent time to get a good deal on a new computer”.



She understands the frustration felt by consumers when purchasing a new computer, however.



“But many people are bewildered by all of the options they see,” Brown further explained. “They don’t know what the letters and numbers mean and are afraid of being taken advantage of when they go in to purchase a computer. What they don’t know is that a lot of the technical jargon is something they don’t need to pay attention to in the first place.”



“This guide gives them the important parts of the equation, and will show them just what to look for when purchasing a new machine,” Brown said.



Dawn Brown’s Guide to Buying a Computer is available on her website, at http://dawnbrownbooks.com/.



To learn more visit, http://dawnbrownbooks.com/. For media inquiries, contact Dawn Brown at 205-706-5384.



About Dawn Brown

Author Dawn Brown lives in Birmingham, AL, and has worked in the technology industry for almost fifteen years. In that time, she has helped thousands of users in government, small business, non-profit, and home environments.