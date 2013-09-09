Computer Engineer Enlightens People on All of the Commonly DoS Attacking Methods

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Most Of people would more or less know about the PC attacking methods such as DoS attacks, DDoS attacks and DRDoS attack. Some people should already fully know more about these attacking methods. The DoS is the abbreviation of Denial of Service which meaning is very clear from the words and phases. The DDoS is the short terms for Distributed Denial of Service. At last, it is related to the DRDoS which is the name of Distributed Reflection Denial of service.



However, the engineer from website www.clear-ddos.com which is the best online server for DdoS Protection has said that the DDoS is the most powerful attacking method among these three ways. Although the DRDoS is one kind of newly attacking methods, it is only the deformation of DDoS attacks and the only difference of this kind of newly attacking method is that it should not occupy a large number of bots. However, the attacking of all of these three methods have already made the use of TCP three-way handshake vulnerability so the defensive approach for these three kinds of attacking methods are the same.



From the detailed description of security engineer from website clearddos, the DoS attack is the earliest one among Anti DDoS them and its method of attacking is PK which is the comparison of the computer¡¯s performance and calculating speed. But with the rapid development of science and technology, the general site host should gave more than a dozen hosts and the processing power, memory size and speed of the network of each host has been developed rapidly. On the other hand, some network bandwidth has even exceeded the gigabit level. In that kind of situation, the PK of one with one could not have more useful function.



However, the defense technology and the hacking technology all have great development during these years. After numerous crashes, professional hacker has finally found a new method of DoS attack which name is DDoS attacks. It is the principle is just like the gang fight which is that the hacker would make use of a large number of bots or puppet computers to attack one computer.



The principle of DDoS is that one hacker would occupy a lot of bots or puppet computers and then they DDoS Mitigation would use these bots to launch DDoS attacks. That is why people call this kind of attacking the distributed distributing Denial of Service. However, the DDoS should be the hardest attacking method among all of these attack ways. If people want to have a good DdoS Protection, the website clear-ddos.com would be the best choice for them.



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