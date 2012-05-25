Computer Hardware - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Computer Hardware - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Computer Hardware industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on Computer Hardware market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the Computer Hardware industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $117,840.7 million in 2011 to the global computer hardware industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2007 and 2011.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $148,947.1 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 4.8% over the 2011–16 period.



Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the computer hardware industry. It accounted for a share of 61.3% in 2011, followed by Japan and Germany, with a 10.2% and 7% share, respectively.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the computer hardware industry, with market revenues of $72,280.7 million in 2011.



The US is expected to lead the computer hardware industry in the G8 nations with a value of $88,980.7 million in 2016.



Market Definition



The computer hardware market consists of the following segments: computers, peripherals and devices, and storage devices.



The computers segment comprises desktops and laptops.



The peripherals and devices segment includes computer peripherals, PDAs, organizers, calculators and satellite navigation systems.



Storage devices include memory sticks, CD packs, hard disks and other data storage devices.



Market values are calculated at retail selling price (RSP). Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2010 exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69461/computer-hardware-global-group-of-eight-g8-industry-guide.html