Computer Hardware: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Computer Hardware: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Computer Hardware industry. It includes detailed data on Computer Hardware market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the Computer Hardware industry



Highlights



The global computer hardware market grew by 6.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $176,167.2 million.



In 2016, the global computer hardware market is forecast to have a value of $225,147.1 million, an increase of 27.8% since 2011.



Computers is the largest segment of the global computer hardware market, accounting for 53.2% of the market's total value.



Americas accounts for 50.8% of the global computer hardware market value.



Why you should buy this report



Spot future trends and developments



Inform your business decisions



Add weight to presentations and marketing materials



Save time carrying out entry-level research



Market Definition



The computer hardware market consists of the following segments: computers, peripherals and devices, and storage devices.



The computers segment comprises desktops and laptops.



The peripherals and devices segment includes computer peripherals, PDAs, organizers, calculators and satellite navigation systems.



Storage devices include memory sticks, CD packs, hard disks and other data storage devices.



Market values are calculated at retail selling price (RSP). Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2010 exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69466/computer-hardware-global-industry-guide.html