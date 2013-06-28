Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Computer Numerically Controlled Machine Tools Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The CNC Machine Tools Market in India is part of Netscribes Manufacturing Series reports. The market will be boosted by the increase in adoption of CNC machine tools owing to its multiple advantages over conventional machine tools.



The report begins with an introduction section which provides a classification of the machine tools market. It also includes a brief description of the evolution of CNC machines in the Indian market. The market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the machine tools market in India. It is followed by an overview of the CNC machine tools market in India which focuses on the market size and growth. This section also highlights the production of CNC machine tools in terms of both value and volume.



The next section provides an overview of the various CNC machine tools application and CNC technology. This section highlights the advantages of CNC machines adoption and provides a brief description of the major components of CNC machine system. It also contains a brief overview of CNC programming and the role of computer based system. Various applications of CNC machine tools are also incorporated in this section.



It is followed by a section on CNC machine tools hubs which focuses on the major hubs of CNC machine tools spread across the Indian geography.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of both CNC metal cutting and CNC metal forming machines in terms of value. This section also includes an import chain analysis of CNC machine tools.



Factors driving the growth of CNC machine tools market in India are also explained in detail. Healthy economic outlook stimulates the adoption of CNC machine tools. Growing demand for automobiles and auto components are one the major factors influencing the growth of the CNC machine tools market. Well established foundry industry in India provides a major opportunity for market growth. Growing capital goods industry and robust medical equipment market has also facilitated the market to grow further.



The players operating in the market also face challenges which are hampering their development and growth. Import dependency for critical CNC components act as major impediments for this market. High cost of CNC machines also presents a major challenge for market growth. Depreciation of currency coupled with lack of skilled labour poses major hindrances in the growth of the CNC machine tools market.



Initiatives required to promote the development of the CNC machine tools market has also been included in this report. Technology denial and its counter measures along with the fiscal measures needed for the development on the CNC machine tools market have been highlighted in this section.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the CNC machine tools in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the CNC machine tools market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public

1. Batliboi Limited

2. HMT Limited

3. Lakshmi Machine Works Limited

4. Premier Limited

5. Wendt India Limited

Private

1. Ace Designers Limited

2. Bharat Fritz Werner Limited

3. Jyoti CNC Automation Private Limited

4. Doosan Infracore India Private Limited

HAAS Automation India Private Limited



