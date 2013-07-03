Computer Overhauls Launches Electronics Trade-in Program

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Computer Overhauls, a leading New York computer repair shop, is proud to announce its innovative solution to the problem of frequently updated electronics and shorter product life cycles. The company’s electronics trade-in program is a perfect way for customers to receive money for old electronics when they’re ready to upgrade.



Today’s devices are quickly updated, outdated, and replaced. While it’s possible to find private buyers for old electronics like used Macs or refurbished laptops, it takes time and effort with no guarantee of a decent payoff. With the new trade-in program from Computer Overhauls, there’s now a quick and easy way for customers to get some cash to buy their new electronic toy while getting rid of the old one. In under ten minutes, customers can get their device evaluated and receive payment for it.



In addition to providing cash for electronics, Computer Overhauls is proud that it helps to keep devices out of landfills and protect the environment. According to a spokesperson for the New York computer repair services company, “People come to our shop and say, ‘I want to sell my iphone, sell my laptop, sell my mac, sell my ipad,’ and more. Now, with our new trade-in system, customers can receive good money on their old electronics with unparalleled convenience.” Thanks to Computer Overhauls’ trade-in service, there’s never been a better time to trade in an electronic device.



About Computer Overhauls

For a number of years, Computer Overhauls has worked hard to offer a variety of well-received services, such as computer repair and hard drive recovery in NYC. As a New York computer repair shop, the company has earned customer loyalty for its quality work and excellent customer service. Computer Overhauls is dedicated not only to providing quality electronics services, but also to going above and beyond for its customers, and the new trade-in program is a reflection of that commitment. For additional information please visit, http://www.computeroverhauls.com/.