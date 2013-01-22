Computer Parts Vendor Code Micro Launches Redesigned Website

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Computer parts vendor Code Micro is greeting 2013 with a redesigned website and a more extensive online presence. Their new website simplifies the entire online shopping experience for customers looking for hard-to-find computer parts and accessories.



The redesigned website shopping experience begins with a prominently displayed search box that allows online shoppers to easily look throughout the website for a specific computer product or add-on they want to purchase. Shoppers can search by the model number of a part, the product name, or even by brand.



The website displays results organized according to manufacturer, part number, description, condition, quantity, and price. After choosing an item, shoppers can either continue shopping or proceed to purchase. Code Micro carries a wide range of computer-related products, from USB transfer cables, to laptops and HP thin clients.



Online visitors have a variety of options, should they require some assistance regarding their purchase, a particular computer part, or desire a recommendation. The company’s support team is available via their Live Chat technology for real-time online communication by instant message. Additionally Code Micro has a customer service hotline to answer questions via telephone.



The team at Code Micro invites everyone to give their redesigned website a try as they search for single or wholesale computer parts and information regarding computer upgrades. After all, refurbished computer parts are more affordable than brand new parts, offer the same quality, and can help your computer run much more efficiently. Visit www.CodeMicro.com or call 866-419-6615 to discover what their new site has to offer.



About Code Micro, Inc.

Since 1994, Code Micro, Inc. has been supplying hard to find replacement computer parts as an affordable yet useful alternative to purchasing more costly and brand new units. They offer branded and refurbished parts from Cisco, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Lenovo, and Gateway among others.



Contact:

David Hoover

Code Micro

dhoover@codemicro.com

Oceanside, California

http://www.codemicro.com/