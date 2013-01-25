Computer Qual IT Offers to Fix Any Computer Problem Without the Client Having to Leave Their Home

Lakeland, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Computer Qual IT, a professional IT services firm has created an innovative business model to bring IT solutions to clients in the privacy of their own homes. Computer Qual IT Founder and CEO Nicholas Ericson brings his years of IT experience to the company and understands that when IT disasters hit, clients need fast and reliable service and they don’t want to leave their expensive equipment in the hands of distant repair shops.



Ericson and his team provide comprehensive service for a variety of IT issues and they provide these services without the client ever having to leave their home. Many issues can be addressed remotely but in the event that in-person service is needed the Computer Qual IT team goes directly to the client’s home for an in-person consultation. The list of services provided includes basic help via phone, email or chat, hardware set up and repair, software installations and hard drive clean up, network and internet connections and trouble shooting, data recovery and backup and even hard drive destruction or computer recycling. There is virtually nothing that the Computer Qual IT team won’t do.



What makes Computer Qual IT one of the most innovative companies in the IT field is their live ticketing system that lets clients fill out an online work order form to get their equipment into the Computer Qual IT system. Once in the system the company contacts the client and service is arranged. Through the online ticket system clients can check their status of their repair and track any issues that have been found.



To learn more about Computer Qual IT visit the company’s website or call 651.300.4899 to speak with a company representative.



CEO: Nick Ericson

Phone: 651-300-4899

Address:

16785 3rd St. N.,

Lakeland, MN 55043

email: support@computerqualit.com

Web: http://www.computerqualit.com/