Computer Repair Expert Releases E-Book with Tips for Business Owners and Self-Employed Professionals

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Roman Larionov, Founder and President of PCSaved.com, has announced the release of his new Kindle e-book, titled Getting More From Outsourced Computer Repair and Technical Support: 7 Insider Tips for Turning a Dreaded Cost Into a Valuable Investment.



The brief guide offers easy-to-use tips for business owners and self-employed professionals who want to save money on technical support while getting more from the hardware and software they depend on.



Larionov notes that, in recent years, computer repair and outsourced technical support have gotten to be more complicated, and sometimes more expensive, while at the same time being essential to the financial health of small businesses. Unfortunately, this has led many to try to cut back in the wrong ways, hurting their companies instead of helping the bottom line.



"If business owners and self-employed men and women could know what we do in the industry, and see things from our perspective, they could make much better decisions about the way they handle things like technology and computer repair," Larionov says. "Making those kinds of changes wouldn’t just save them thousands and thousands of dollars a year, but also allow them to increase their productivity significantly."



Some of the specific topics addressed in the short guide include:



- How time and productivity factor into the value of technology

- Backup and disaster recovery for small businesses

- Why computer viruses, network security, and other nagging issues are so important

- The role of preventative maintenance and care in office technology

- Steps IT providers can take to save their clients big money on new hardware and software

- Why technology consulting is underutilized



Designed to be a guide with something that every business owner or self-employed professional can use to save lots of money, the title is currently on sale in the Amazon.com Kindle store at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009RSFY3E#reader_B009RSFY3E



About PCSaved.com

Utilizing the latest methodologies and technologies, we provide efficient technological solutions and onsite and remote technical support to a variety of Companies and Business Professionals in the Low Country of South Carolina.