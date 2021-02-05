Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- A new research document with title 'Global Computer Reservation Systems(CRS) Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026' covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Travel Tripper, LLC (United States), TravelClick, Inc. (United States), Sceptre Hospitality Resources (United States), IBC Hospitality Technology (United States), Sabre Corporation (United States), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), GuestCentric (United States) and Hotel-Spider (Switzerland). The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2026.



Computer Reservation Systems (CRS) is one of the most widely used tools in the travel and tourism industry. CRS helps to retrieve and conduct transactions related to air travel, hotels, car rental, or other activities. It was originally designed to be used by airlines but was later extended to be used by travel agencies. The system used to promote sales and provide fast and accurate information about availability, price, and bookings of products and services. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Travel Tripper, LLC (United States), TravelClick, Inc. (United States), Sceptre Hospitality Resources (United States), IBC Hospitality Technology (United States), Sabre Corporation (United States), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), GuestCentric (United States) and Hotel-Spider (Switzerland).

On the basis of geography, the market of Computer Reservation Systems(CRS) has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Market Drivers

Demand for Automation in Travel Agency

Increasing Number of Passengers Traveling by Air

Features Such as Client Management, Dynamic Content and Itinerary Creation is Fueling the Market



Market Trend

Technological Advancements in System



Restraints

Lack of Expertise in Installation and Operational Techniques



Opportunities

Growing Tourism Industry across the Globe

Increasing Awareness among the Small and Medium Enterprises



Challenges

Data Privacy Concern

In Mach 2019, Amedeus IT group has acquired ICM airport Technics which specializes in the provision of self-service baggage solutions for airports and airlines across the world.



Target Audience:

Computer Reservation Systems(CRS) Provider, Technology Provider, Potential Investors, Research Firm and Others



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Computer Reservation Systems(CRS) market on the basis of product [On-Premise and Web-Based] , application [Air travel, Hotels, Car rental and Others], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Computer Reservation Systems(CRS) market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Computer Reservation Systems(CRS) industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



