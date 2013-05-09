Computer Security Expert Raj Goel Makes 5th Appearance at Cyber Security Conference

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Computer security expert Raj Goel is making is fifth appearance as a speaker and presenter at the New York State cybersec event in Albany in early June. New York?s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) is hosting the event.



Helping Navigate Stormy Seas is the theme for the 15th Annual New York State Cyber Security Conference and 7th Annual Symposium on Information Assurance. The combined event will be held June 4-5 in Albany, NY.



This year the topic is How Governments, Corporations and Private Citizens are using Cloud Computing, Social Media to Deny or Infringe Upon Civil Rights on the Internet.



“This is not a case of hackers from China or other countries trying to attack critical infrastructure systems in the US,” Mr. Goel said. “The reality is you and your personal information is at risk from the very people who are supposed to protect you.”



Mr. Goel said people need to be proactive on this matter. Once information is stolen or compromised, it?s too late to do anything about it.



“Once the information gets out, it?s there. You can never completely get it back. There will always be a copy of it somewhere and someone is going to go looking for it,” he said. “You need to take steps to prevent it from happening.”



Goals of the Conference are:



- To educate the community about protecting information

- To increase awareness about cyber security threats and risks

- To sharpen technical skills

- To present cutting edge information to broaden cyber security professionals' knowledge

- To ensure participants leave the event with practical information that can be applied directly to their specific cyber security environment



“Individual consumers and complete corporations moving to Social Media and the cloud has had a resounding impact on how our profession manages enterprise security,” he said.



About Raj Goel

Raj Goel, CISSP, is an IT and information security expert with over 20 years of experience developing security solutions for the banking, financial services, health care, and pharmaceutical industries.A well-known authority on regulations and compliance issues, Raj has presented at information security conferences across the USA and Canada.



For more information on the conference or cost to attend, please visit http://www.dhses.ny.gov/ocs/awareness-trainingevents/conference/2013/index.cfm .



For more information about Mr. Goel and his work, please visit www.brainlink.com.



Raj Goel, Co-founder

Brainlink International, Inc.

87-90 118 Street

Queens, NY 11418

917-685-7731

raj@brainlink.com

www.brainlink.com

www.RajGoel.com

www.linkedin.com/in/rajgoel