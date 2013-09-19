Computer Service Company 4DPC Now Offers Its Services to Clients in the Mt. Ommaney Area of Brisbane

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- 4DPC, a company that strives to offer reliable and affordable computer sales and service to its customers, has just announced that it has expanded its service area. The company now offers computer repairs and other related services to residential and business clients in the Mt. Ommaney area of Brisbane.



Since 4DPC opened for business 10 years ago, it has developed a well-deserved reputation for its top-notch computer service, computer repair, data recovery, virus removal, and Windows reinstallation services. Customers throughout the area can rest assured that when they are having issues with their PC, laptop or other computer device, the friendly and knowledgeable team from 4DPC can assess the problem and do all they can to make the computer run smoothly and efficiently again. Whether a customer needs a laptop screen replacement or help eliminating a virus from their system, 4DPC is ready and able to help.



As anybody who owns a computer knows quite well, having their PC or laptop crash can be an incredibly stressful experience. The specialists at 4DPC understand how devastating it can be to lose important and often irreplaceable data. Their data recovery service can often help get this vital information back.



“Whether it's large databases, data storage centres, hard drives, laptops, PCs, or mp3 players, our technicians will use a variety of tried and tested data recovery methods to return your lost data to your computer system speedily and securely,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“You can feel confident in our abilities at 4DPC – we have over a decade of experience in data recovery techniques that really work.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about 4DPC is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about their computer services and repairs, as well as their commitment to their customers and their competitively low rates.



About 4DPC

4DPC is a local Brisbane computer service specialist working with business and residential customers in Mt Ommaney, Middle Park, Westlake, Sinnamon Park, Jindalee, and many more western suburbs. The founders of the company put their years of computing industry knowledge and expertise into delivering top notch computer repairs, virus removal, data recovery, Windows reinstallation, and computer service solutions to local west Brisbane customers. At 4DPC, there is a small but talented team of friendly technicians ready and willing to assist people with computer upgrades, building custom PCs, checking computer systems, troubleshooting hardware, recovering data, and much more. The company usually provides a Same Day service on most of their computer services, and as well as aiding customers in-store, they can come to them onsite, or even help remotely. For more information, please visit http://4dpc.com.au/