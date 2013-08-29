Computer Systems Need Protection from Computer Locked Virus & Ransomware

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The website, guides.yoosecurity.com provides daily updates on different PC security solutions against various kinds threats like computer locked virus, Australian Federal Police Virus, International Cyber Security Protection Alliance virus.



Computer locked virus is known as a very tricky malware that is placed onto the computer through Trojan lock screens. It displays a warning message to the PC owner of violating some internet laws against which they have to pay the fine of $300.



Australian Federal Police Virus is an infamous variant of the Ukash virus family. It also works like other Ukash family ransomware. For last few years it has been aggressively attacking PC owners with many new variations. Another name which hits the internet threats list is International Cyber Security Protection Alliance Virus is just a ransomware. It attempts to trick computer users that they have landed up in some serious legal issues for violating some laws of the internet. As a punishment PC owner has to pay the fine to stop any further inconvenience.



There are many more threats like those prevailing in the cyber space. These issues have created much nuisance among the PC owners. The only solution to save PC or mobiles from such threats is to use property security services. There are many security service providers which offer protection from virus/ malware. The best service provider gives 24*7 customer support and protection to all types of devices. So choose the name which covers all from virus protection to data security.



About Guides.Yoo Security

http://guides.yoosecurity.com is an ardent effort to provide 24*7 security solutions for all computers, mobiles along with virus/ malware removal, computer maintenance and data recovery. It offers people highly professional and trusted security experts in their computers. With its 24*7 expert services people can remove any infections and safeguard their computer on a daily basis.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St.Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Website: http://guides.yoosecurity.com/