Computer Techies Flock to Ghacks.net to Enter Their 4th Annual Christmas Giveaway

Essen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- It seems a new a piece of software comes on the market every day. From protective programs to enhancement software, computers constantly need to be updated and upgraded.



But with the abundance of different brands of software available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose to get the best results.



Ghacks Technology News, the most popular independently run technology news site on the Internet, provides visitors with in-depth windows software reviews, Linux tutorials and Internet news to help them make the most informed decisions possible. Ghacks.net has just announced their 4th Annual Ghacks Christmas Giveaway. The contest, which runs from December 1 through December 24, gives visitors the opportunity to win commercial software licenses from some of the most well-known brands in the industry.



In past years, Ghacks.net has partnered with companies such as Symantec, Kaspersky, Bitdefender and independent developers of such products as Fast Picture Viewer, Sandboxie and Bulk Image Downloader to provide giveaways for the Ghacks Annual Christmas Giveaway.



As with previous years, Ghacks.net is requesting visitors to submit requests for online services or software they would like the chance to win during the contest.



"The idea to run a giveaway came to me four years ago during Christmas time," said Martin Brinkmann, Ghacks Technology News Founder. "I basically wanted to create a win-win situation for all parties involved that would capture the spirit of Christmas. Companies gain publicity by doing a good deed and visitors of the site get a chance to win high quality software."



To participate in the giveaway, visitors of Ghacks.net can comment on the software reviews and other reviews of services with the hopes of being chosen to win the product or service.



Companies and organizations that produce quality software, hardware or online services are also encouraged to contact Ghacks.net for the chance to be included and promoted in the giveaway.



About Ghacks Technology News

Launched in 2005, Ghacks Technology News was created by Martin Brinkmann to provide visitors with the most up-to-date, in-depth windows, software and Internet reviews. Ranked as one of the top 100 Infotech and Technology news sites in the world by Technorati, the site has quickly become one of the most popular independently run technology news sites on the Internet. For more information, visit http://www.Ghacks.net