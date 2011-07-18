MyReviewsNow & The Computer Training Center Announce Courses Beginning at $67 Per Course for Individuals

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2011 -- In contemporary society, the working marketplace has become extremely competitive and challenging. As a result, it is extremely important that employees be skilled at using various computer programs. The Computer Training Center provides online courses that enable the customer to learn at a set pace in a private environment. Whether one is learning a basic program or the latest software, that person would be able to learn at any time with a 24/7 access to the system. By successfully completing the courses, one will be granted a certificate; thus, this would make the employee's resume more appealing in the current competitive workforce.



The trainee, upon completing the course, will earn a Continuing Education Unit, which is a non-credit instructional course provided by a licensed company. Students can also be thoroughly prepped to face and excel in many computer literacy tests and certification exams such as the following: Oracle, CompTIA, Microsoft, Linux, and Cisco.



The Training Center provides many online courses. As a result, the student would be able to buy many technical courses, which costs $67 each, but business and office courses are offered at the discounted price of $35 each. However, one would be able to purchase value packs. Currently, there are five packets that are available, and each of them consecutively covers one of the following: Technical (61 courses), Microsoft (63 courses), Web Design (35 courses), Office Skills (51 courses), and Business Skills 34 courses).



The Technical Package is for those customers who want to challenge themselves and be very good programmers. It covers C Programming, CISCO, Novell, C++, and an Oracle Database. On the other hand, if the student is interested in becoming extremely adept at the computer programming in Office, the Microsoft Package would be perfect because it covers the NET, SharePoint, Server, etc. Further, the Web Design Package is for those who want to make a website more appealing or attractive, and it covers Dreamweaver, Flash, Java, Photoshop, and PHP.



For those customers who want to be skilled in the office operating basic computer programs, the Office Skills Package would be ideal as it would cover Excel, Office, Access, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint.



For those who have to financially deal with others, the Business Skills Package teaches customers basic skills required in the workplace. Through this package, one can gain insight into various topics that range from "Business Ethics" to "Doing Business in India."



The first three value packs (Technical, Microsoft, Web Design) are offered at $197, which is a steal. Value Pack 4 costs only $97 (Office), but Value Pack 5 (Business) can be ordered for $127.



Over 4,200 companies and millions of people have already purchased and completed these highly interactive courses. By moving at any pace, one will be able to pause these classes any time. There's no need to go to an actual class, and there are no required books or software. If one is not satisfied with the program, he can request a return within seven days, and the money will be immediately refunded.



By completing these courses, the student will be able to reap tremendous benefits. Besides becoming Microsoft Certified, the customer can also become a Computer Technician. In addition to learning the computer basics, the customer will be able to save money and time.



The Computer Training Center is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and its courses are backed by a 60 day money back guarantee.



