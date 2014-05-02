New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- 2012 was dubbed 'the year of tablets' in Hungary as volume sales doubled in the category over the course of the year amidst negative growth in other consumer electronics categories durable markets, which was due to the limited purchasing power of the majority of Hungarian households and static growth in disposable income levels. The rising demand for tablets essentially saved computers from catastrophic declines during 2012, with buoyant volume growth in tablets supporting overall growth in...
Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Computers and Peripherals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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