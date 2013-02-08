"Computers and Peripherals in Vietnam" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Computer Technology market report from Euromonitor International: "Computers and Peripherals in Vietnam"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- High inflation, coupled with devaluation of the Vietnam Dong, resulted in further increases in the cost of living for Vietnamese consumers in 2011. As a result, many consumers looked to reduce their expenditure on unnecessary items, which led computers and peripherals to see a marginal slowdown in retail volume sales growth in 2011 compared to 2010. However, manufacturers and retailers made efforts to bolster demand for computers and peripherals through offering constant promotions and...
Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Computers and Peripherals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
