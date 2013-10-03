Computex 2013 Observation Highlights: Network Communications Components - New Market Research Report

New Computer Technology research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Computex Taipei 2013 was held at TWTC (Taipei World Trade Center) Exhibition Hall 1 and 3, TICC (Taipei International Convention Center), and Nangang Exhibition Hall from June 4 to 8, with a total of 1,724 exhibitors demonstrating their latest products at 5,042 booths. Driven by the rapid development of 4G mobile networks, network communications chip vendors have continued to develop products for high-speed or smart networks, stimulating telecom operators to launch more converged applications and devices. This report profiles the network communications ICs demonstrated at Computex and probes the future trends of the network communications IC industry.
List of Topics
Introduction of Computex 2013, outlining major network communication components demonstrated by corresponding suppliers
Comparison the development of Wi-Fi and PLC IC vendors in major standard alliances, including 802.11ac, 802.11ad, Ghn and HomePlug
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AT&T, BestBuy, Billion Eclectic, Broadcom, CastleNet, China Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, CIG, Comtrend, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Gigafast, HTC, Intel, Marvell, MediaTek, Metanoia Communication, Qualcomm-Atheros, RealTek, Samsung, Sigma Designs, T&W, Tangotec, Teleconnect, Telefonica, TP-Link, TRaC Global, Wilocity, Woxter, Xingtera, ZTE, , ZyXEL
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