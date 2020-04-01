Computing Mouse Market Outlook to 2025 – Razer, Corsair, A4TECH, Logitech, RAPOO

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Technological advances related to computing have led to the introduction of new and innovative products. Wireless mice are gaining traction in the computing industry as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality. They also offer free movement and faster response than wired mice. Furthermore, vendors such as Logitech are incorporating technologies such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency in wireless mice, which will help consumers, especially gamers, use the mice without interruption. The use of wireless computing mice is also increasing in businesses because of their utility during presentations and client meetings. Thus, the rising demand for wireless mice from gamers and businesses will drive the global computing mouse market during the forecast period.



The computing mouse market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2019-2025.



It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Global Computing Mouse Market Research Report 2019 Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Razer

- Corsair

- A4TECH

- Logitech

- RAPOO

- Genius (KYE Systems Corp)

- SteelSeries

- MADCATZ



Segment by Type:

- Wired Computing Mouse

- Wireless Computing Mouse



Segment by Application:

- Business Sector

- Consumer Sector

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



