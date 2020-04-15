Computing Mouse Market Outlook to 2026 - Microsoft Corp., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- The rising demand for wireless computing mice is one of the major factors driving market growth. The adoption of wireless mice is increasing due to its flexible and hassle-free functionality. It has become one of the most popular computer accessories as it offers free movement and faster response in comparison to wired mice. This is encouraging many businesses to use wireless mice during presentations and client meetings. Vendors such as Logitech are introducing innovative technologies such as adaptive frequency and RF technologies in wireless mice, which are commonly used in homes, offices, or the entertainment sector.



The Computing Mouse Market was valued around USD2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD1.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Logitech International S.A.

- Razer Inc.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

- Apple Inc.

- Dell Technologies Inc.

- Anker Innovations Ltd.

- Lenovo Group Ltd



Segment by Type:

- Wired

- Wireless



Segment by Application:

- Offline

- Online



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Computing Mouse Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Computing Mouse Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Computing Mouse Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Computing Mouse Market Forecast

4.5.1. Computing Mouse Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Computing Mouse Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Computing Mouse Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Computing Mouse Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Computing Mouse Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Computing Mouse Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Computing Mouse Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Computing Mouse Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Computing Mouse Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Computing Mouse Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Computing Mouse Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Computing Mouse Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



