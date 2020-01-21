Comtrex Offers Chip and Pin Payment System in Partnership with MasterCard Payment Gateway

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The hospitably sector is on to constant look out for an effective solution that can help to save money, optimise productivity and increase sales. Every restaurant owner wants to have the quickest and most cost-effective way to run their business whilst enhancing their customer experience. This is where fast payment solution comes in. The electronic payment solution can be used in shops, restaurants and other retail outlets all over the globe. A well-renowned supplier of ePOS restaurants systems, Comtrex offers a fast and painless chip and pin payment system that is in full compliance with PCI. The company provides the robust, fast and painless system in partnership with MasterCard Payment Gateway Services.



The system can handle various payment options, including chip and pin, contactless payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Utilising cutting-edge technology, the system allows restaurant owners to easily streamline their payments and order management processes. The system can help business owners to control costs and improve customer experience, and ultimately maximising their profitability. If you're looking for a new payment system that can speed up you payment process and allow you to take a wider range of payment methods, get in touch with the team at Comtrex for more information.



Comtrex is one of the most sought-after names in the industry for providing top quality ePOS systems. The company has gained a massive customer base across the UK for its unparalleled commitment to quality and professionalism. In addition to their chip and pin payment solution, the organisation also offers other ePOS systems for front of house, kitchen screens and many more.



Talking about their chip and pin payment solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Whether your customer chooses to pay at table or at the counter, the benefits are the same. Transactions are authorised in under 5 seconds. Integration eradicates reconciliation and security issues as the bill is sent directly to the chip and pin device and finalised by the customer entering their pin. We offer our customers a complete, robust, fast and painless solution."



Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



For more information, please visit: https://www.comtrex.com



