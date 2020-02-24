Comtrex Offers ePOS Solution for Bars and Nightclubs Helping Owners Keep Track of Cash Flow and Stock

Surrey, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- A leading supplier of ePOS restaurant systems, Comtrex offers the highest quality ePOS solutions for bars and nightclubs to help owners keep track of their cash flow, stock and staff. Designed with a rugged cast aluminium design, the terminals they offer are highly robust and secure. The terminals they provide as a part of the solution feature a fan-less design that prevents dirt and moisture from being pulled into the terminal, thereby keeping it clean.



Comtrex is one of the most reputable names offering a wide range of ePOS systems. The company has a team of highly skilled professional who strive hard to meet the needs of each of their customers. The organisation has been actively operating in the industry for over 30 years and within this time period has served some of the leading brands such as Byron, Zizzi, Bill's, Polpetto, Prezzo, Richow, Rosa's and many more. The company also provides a comprehensive support network with complete control either remotely or via an engineer visit.



Talking about their ePOS solution for bars and nightclubs, a representative from the company stated, "Keep track of your cash flow, stock, and staff with our customised reporting. Our web-based business intelligence solution offers detailed reports on any device at a fraction of the cost of implementing other solutions. This puts you in control with live, bespoke analytics at any time, removing the stress from managing and running your club or bar."



About Comtrex

Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.

For more information, please visit: https://www.comtrex.com



Contact Details

United Kingdom

2 Gatwick Metro Centre,

Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6 9GA

+ 44 (0) 1293 789 500

United States

Comtrex Systems Corporation,

101B Foster Road, Moorestown, New Jersey, 08057