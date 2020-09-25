Comtrex Offers ePOS Systems for Bars and Nightclubs to Help Keep Track of Cash Flow and Stock

Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- A leading supplier of ePOS systems for restaurants and hospitality businesses, Comtrex offers ePOS systems for bars and nightclubs to help keep track of cash flow, stock and staff. The ePOS devices provide owners with complete control over all aspects of the hotel. The system provide owners with tremendous flexibility as the ePOS systems are suited to work in a multitude of working environments. The ePOS software allows you to keep track of the time it takes to fulfil customer requests, as well as set up customised reports to keep track and optimise key areas of service.



Designed with a rugged cast aluminium design, the terminals they offer are highly robust and secure. The terminals they provide as a part of the solution feature a fan-less design that prevents dirt and moisture from being pulled into the terminal, thereby keeping it clean. Utilising cutting-edge technology, the system allows restaurant owners to easily streamline their payments and order management processes.



Talking about their ePOS systems, one of the representatives from the company the company stated, "Our ePOS terminals are designed with a rugged cast aluminium design featuring a toughened glass screen with projective touch overlay. Featuring a fan-less design that prevents dirt and moisture being pulled into the terminal, these are designed to be robust and secure, creating a reliable, secure POS solution for any bar or nightclub. Our web-based business intelligence solution offers detailed reports on any device at a fraction of the cost of implementing other solutions."



Comtrex is one of the most reputable names offering a wide range of ePOS systems. The Comtrex POS system is the perfect tool to help make running your business easier and more profitable by combining the highest quality hardware with the most advanced software. The company also provides the best customer support in the industry. The company provides ePOS systems to businesses of all sizes, from the single restaurant through to the national high street chain.



About Comtrex

Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



For more information, please visit: https://www.comtrex.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom

2 Gatwick Metro Centre,

Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6 9GA

Phone: + 44 (0) 1293 789 500



United States

Comtrex Systems Corporation, 520 Fellowship Road,

Suite E 508, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054

Phone: + 1 856-778-0090