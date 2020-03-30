Comtrex Offers ePOS Systems for Hotels Facilitating Quick and Convenient Transactions

Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Comtrex, a leading supplier of ePOS systems for restaurants and hospitality businesses, offers ePOS systems for hotels that facilitate quick and convenient transactions. The systems provide owners with tremendous flexibility as the ePOS systems are suited to work in a multitude of working environments. Equipped with advanced web-based business intelligence, the ePOS devices allow you to keep track of the time it takes to fulfil customer requests, and set up customised reports to keep track and optimise key areas of service. The ePOS devices provide owners with complete control over all aspects of the hotel. The ePOS devices they provide to hotel owners can have a plethora of benefits including:



Accurate pricing

Faster transactions

Reduces human error

Improves data integrity

Prices can be changed easily

Provides accurate sales reporting



Comtrex is one of the most well-renowned providers of the ePOS systems for bars and restaurants. The company has an outstanding team of skilled professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to help clients in selecting the right ePOS systems for their needs within their specific budget. They have a dedicated customer helpline and a team of on-site engineers who are commited to providing excellent support to each customer. The company has served some of the global brands such as Byron, Zizzi, Bill's, Polpetto, and many more.



Talking about their ePOS systems for hotels, a representative from the company stated, "A positive experience is key in hospitality. The ability to create a smooth, convenient experience from check-in to check-out is important to encouraging customer loyalty and repeat business. That's why our ePOS systems are designed to be flexible, fast and easy-to-use, ensuring that your staff can deliver the best experience for your customers without the hassle."



About Comtrex

Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



For more information, please visit: https://www.comtrex.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom

2 Gatwick Metro Centre,

Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6 9GA

+ 44 (0) 1293 789 500

United States

Comtrex Systems Corporation,

101B Foster Road, Moorestown, New Jersey, 08057