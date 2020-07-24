Comtrex Offers ePOS Systems Helping Coffee Shops Process Orders Quickly and Easily

Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- A leading supplier of ePOS systems for restaurant businesses, Comtrex offers ePOS systems for coffee shops, helping them process orders quickly and easily. Equipped with advanced web-based business intelligence, the ePOS device allows you to keep track of the time involved in fulfilling customers' requests, setting up customised reports and optimising key areas of service. Tremendously flexible, the ePOS systems are suited to work in a multitude of hospitality environments. The ePOS devices provide owners with complete control over all aspects of a coffee shop, along with significant other benefits, including –



- Keep up with the rush with quick and easy transactions

- Encourage customer loyalty with offers and loyalty schemes

- Use your new ePOS confidently with award-winning support

- Improve customer experience

- Inventory management

- Detailed sales analysis reports



Comtrex is one of the most reputable names offering a wide range of ePOS systems. The company has a team of highly skilled professional who strive hard to meet the needs of each of their customers with excellence and high professionalism. The organisation has been actively operating in the industry for over 30 years and within this time period had have the privilege to serve some of the leading brands such as Byron, Zizzi, Bill's, Polpetto, Prezzo, Richow, Rosa's and many more. The company also provides a comprehensive support network with complete control either remotely or via an engineer visit.



Talking about their ePOS systems for coffee shops, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our ePOS terminals come equipped with a super-fast quad core processor and 4GB of RAM, allowing you to process payments and orders quickly. Keep up with the lunchtime rush by processing orders quickly with our game changing handheld ordering and payment device. Keep queues to a minimum and create a positive experience for your customers while enhancing revenue opportunities."



About Comtrex

Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



For more information, please visit: https://www.comtrex.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom

2 Gatwick Metro Centre,

Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6 9GA

Phone: + 44 (0) 1293 789 500



United States

Comtrex Systems Corporation, 520 Fellowship Road,

Suite E 508, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054

Phone: + 1 856-778-0090