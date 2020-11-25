Comtrex Offers ePOS Systems Helping Restaurants Increase Their Sales

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Comtrex, one of the leading providers of ePOS systems in the UK, offers a comprehensive range of ePOS systems to independent/multi-site restaurants. Their ePOS systems help them manage their workflow smoothly by replacing the old pen & paper method with modern table-side service. With a combination of reliability, efficiency, and up to the minute technology, their ePOS systems help businesses enhance their customer experience, eliminate the process of doing the tasks repeatedly, and simplify day to day processes.



Their ePOS systems help restaurants, hotels, and bars become efficient in their daily functioning, making it a huge success. Their ePOS systems are fully customisable & intuitive and easy to use thus, helping increasing efficiency and eliminating errors. Their hand held ordering systems are technologically advanced and easy to use. The benefits of using these ePOS systems include controlling costs, maximising the profitability of the business, lowering the cost of execution, works on a simpler route, making maintenance easier, and enhancing customer experience.



Comtrex is one of the popular names providing a comprehensive range of ePOS systems at the best price possible. For more than 3o years, they have been offering one of the best ePOS systems to the dining industry across the globe. They have catered to some of the best brands like Zizzi and Byron. They possess a team of expert professionals who work at their best to meet customer expectations. Other than offering hand-held mobile ordering POS systems, they also provide Kitchen screens, Enterprise Solutions, Handheld Ordering ePOS systems, Chip & Pin ePOS systems, and many more ePOS systems. Moreover, they have a dedicated customer service support system for better service to clients.



Talking about their ePOS systems, one of the representatives from the company stated," Comtrex know that a 'plug and play' out of the box solution won't help your business grow. Comtrex provides custom ePOS solutions designed to help restaurants regain control. Our solutions are designed to pay for themselves by improving efficiency and profitability."



