Comtrex Offers ePOS Systems to Help Hospitality Businesses Improve Customer Experience

Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Comtrex, a leading supplier of ePOS systems for restaurants and hospitality businesses, offers ePOS systems for the hospitality industry including bars and restaurants to help keep track of cash flow, stock and staff. Their ePOS systems offer hotel owners with enormous flexibility so that their systems can function in a variety of working environments. With Comtrex's advanced web-based business intelligence solution, business owners can track the time involved in ordering and setting up tailored reports to optimise the main service areas.



The ePOS systems offered by them to restaurant owners can have numerous benefits, some of them include accurate pricing, faster transactions, reduced potential for human error, improves data integrity, prices can be changed easily, and provides accurate sales reporting. Moreover, the exceptional benefit is that it is easy to use, with award winning after-sales support and provides complete control over all aspects of the respective hotel. Their ePOS systems connect well with other Wi-Fi networks and functions in a good manner on a simple router thus, reducing the cost of completion and making maintenance easier.



Talking about their ePOS systems, a representative from Comtrex stated, "Enjoy the freedom to accept a wide range payment and ordering options, from chip and pin to contactless and mobile payments – and that's not all. With our POS system, you have the flexibility to set up loyalty schemes & promotions which fit your hotel & encourage customer loyalty & enhance revenue opportunities. This allows for a smooth, tailored process for your customers, creating a positive, enjoyable brand experience which encourages loyalty."



Comtrex, one of the leading hospitality ePOS system providers, has a team of professionals with an extensive knowledge in the respective field to aid clients in choosing the right ePOS systems for their requirements, within their budget limit. The organisation has earned a huge customer base across the country for its pricing structures and quality services. They also provide round the clock customer service and a team of on-site engineers to their clients who are dedicated in offering constant support to each client. The company has worked with a few global brands like Zizzi, Polpetto, Byron, Bill's, and many more. Other than offering ePOS systems for hotel sector, the company also provides ePOS systems for other purposes comprising hand-held ordering system, kitchen screens, enterprise solutions, front of the house, chip and pin, and many more.



Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing, and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



