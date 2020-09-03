Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- A leading provider of ePOS restaurant systems, Comtrex offers front of house ePOS systems with a rugged cast aluminium design. The ePOS systems they provide serve as a quick and simple interface for selling goods as well as speed up the ordering and delivery process. Fully integrated with all the tools and features you need to serve your customers conveniently, their ePOS systems provide the added benefit to increase new and engaging customer experience. With an easy to use interface, the ePOS system features durable glass screens and touch screen overlay.



This front of house ePOS system is perfect for use in restaurants and hospitality businesses and can help individuals to manage their orders smoothly. The Windows-driven restaurant system provides easy-to-use features, functionality, reducing errors and increasing efficiency. The systems are fully customisable, intuitive and easy to learn. If you're looking to buy a front of house ePOS system, you can check out Comtrex's website.



Comtrex is a leading supplier of POS systems to restaurants and hospitality sectors. The company has a team of skilled professionals who combine their rich expertise and wide knowledge to provide one-of-a-kind solutions to their customers. The organisation provides telephone support to customers from 8 am to 11 pm Monday to Sunday with field engineers on the road until 8 pm to complement their restaurant POS solution. In addition to the front of house ePOS system, the company also offers other hospitality technology systems including kitchen screens, enterprise solutions, chip and pin, hand-held ordering system, and many more.



Talking further about their front of house ePOS systems, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Running Microsoft's POS-ready operating system means our terminals can be 'fan-less' resulting in no dirt or moisture being pulled into the terminal, eliminating downtime due to clogged fans and overheating. The Windows-driven restaurant software provides comprehensive easy-to-use features and functionality. Fully customisable and intuitive, the point of sales software is simple to use and easy to learn, reducing errors and increasing efficiency."



About Comtrex

Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



For more information, please visit: https://www.comtrex.com



Contact Details

United Kingdom

2 Gatwick Metro Centre,

Balcombe Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6 9GA

Phone: + 44 (0) 1293 789 500



United States

Comtrex Systems Corporation, 520 Fellowship Road,

Suite E 508, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054

Phone: + 1 856-778-0090