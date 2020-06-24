Comtrex Offers the Best ePOS Systems for Hospitality Businesses Dealing with High Volume of Customers Every Day

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Comtrex, an ePOS systems company specialising in the hospitality sector, offers the best ePOS systems for restaurants, hotels, bars, cafés, pubs, nightclubs, coffee shops and other entertainment businesses dealing with the high volume of customers every day. All of their ePOS systems are the combination of up-to-the-minute technology, reliability and efficiency. These systems are manufactured with the rugged cast design featuring toughened glass screens and touch screen overlay to ensure smooth and longer service life. With their technological advancements, these systems are sure to take your customer experience to the next level.



Whether you are starting a new hospitality business, or looking to update your existing ePOS system, Comtrex will create a personalised experience that will enhance your business efficiency to a greater level. All of their ePOS systems help business owners to control costs and improve customer experience, ultimately maximising their profitability. Business owners can have complete control of their hospitality business without any fuss and fluster. These ePOS systems offer a wide range of benefits such as accurate pricing, faster transactions, reduced human errors, improve data integrity, and accurate sales reporting.



Speaking about their ePOS systems, a spokesperson from Comtrex stated, "Whether you're just starting out, or have a lifetime in the hospitality industry, our ePOS systems can make a big difference to both your customer experience and your business as a whole. By putting our ground-breaking ePOS technology at the heart of your operation you'll save time and money, making your restaurant a better place to eat and a happier place to work."



Comtrex is one of the reputable providers of the ePOS systems for hospitality businesses. They have a team of skilled professionals who combine their knowledge and expertise to help clients in selecting the right ePOS systems for their needs and within their specific budget. Their ePOS systems are used by some of the global brands such Busaba Eathai, Byron, Cote Brasserrie, inamo, Pizza Pilgrims and more. Besides providing ePOS systems for the hospitality sector, the company also offers other ePOS systems, including kitchen screens, front of the house, enterprise solutions, chip and pin, hand-held ordering system, and more.



Comtrex is an ePOS systems company specialising in the casual and fine dining sectors. They have been designing, developing and supplying ePOS systems to restaurants for over 30 years. The Comtrex team controls over 3 million pounds of turnover every day with over a thousand daily users.



