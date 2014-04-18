New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Hepatitis B, which is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), is characterized by acute or chronic inflammation of the liver. Researchers and healthcare experts have estimated that roughly two billion people are infected with HBV worldwide, with roughly 600,000 people dying each year from HBV-related liver diseases. While the arrival of recombinant HBsAg vaccines has greatly reduced disease burden over the past two decades, questions surrounding vaccine uptake and effectiveness in adults, particularly in niche patient populations, still remain. GlobalData expects that the growing popularity of pediatric combination vaccines, along with the arrival of vaccines that achieve higher seroconversion rates in high-risk adults, will serve to stimulate growth in the marketplace over the forecast period. Country-specific immunization recommendations and policy implementation will be an essential metric for determining future vaccine uptake in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) and Canada.
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Comvax [Haemophilus b Conjugate (Meningococcal Protein Conjugate) and Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine] is Merck's bivalent combination vaccine that offers protection against infections caused by Hib and all known subtypes of HBV. Comvax contains the antigenic components used in Merck's PedvaxHIB and Recombivax HB vaccines. Upon receiving FDA approval for use in infants six weeks to 15 months of age in 1996, Comvax became the first combination vaccine in the US to protect its recipients against HBV infection. Currently, Comvax is only marketed in the US, as its EU market authorization, under the name Procomvax, was not renewed in 2009.
Scope
- Overview of Hepatitis B disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Comvax including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Comvax for the US from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Hepatitis B
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Comvax performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Comvax from 2012-2022 in the US.
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