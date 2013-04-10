Concealed Carry Magazine to Give Away a Gun Each Day in April

Jackson, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Continued threats to our 2nd Amendment rights make the "30 Guns in 30 Days Giveaway" that the US Concealed Carry Association is doing cutting-edge and noteworthy.



The USCCA Publishes Concealed Carry Magazine, which has grown to over 70,000 subscribers due to their dedication to provide the most valuable resource an armed citizen can buy. They've teamed up with the biggest names in the self-defense and preparedness industry. Their expertise helps armed citizens all across America to become responsibly armed protectors of themselves and their loved ones.



Concealed Carry Magazine helps responsible gun owners by covering topics such as: determining which concealed carry gun and holster are right for them, how to properly carry concealed, understanding the legal consequences of carrying concealed, training, drills, and exercises to help make armed citizens more proficient and better prepared for a violent encounter and unbiased gun, gear, and holster reviews.



And in April the magazine is giving away one free gun every single day! For more information on this promotion, please visit http://www.concealedcarrymagazine.com/



