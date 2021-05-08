Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Concentrated Juice Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Concentrated Juice Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Concentrated Juice. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle (Switzerland),National Grape Cooperative Association, Inc. (United States),Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States),Ingredion Incorporated (United States),Sudzucker AG (Germany),Diana Naturals (France),SVZ International B.V. (The Netherlands),Kanegrade Limited (United Kingdom),Doehler Group (Germany),Mapro Foods Pvt Ltd (India).



Definition:

Concentrated juice is prepared by extracting excess water from a particular fruit or vegetable. Extraction of water reduces bacterial growth, thus the concentrates do not spoil easily. This makes concentrates cheaper and increases its shelf life. Most concentrates are prepared by filtration, evaporation, pasteurization, and some may include additives. These are meant to be diluted in water or milk before consumption. Although concentrates lack the fiber content of whole fruits, it has high nutritional value.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Concentrated Juice Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

High Demand for Products That Contain Natural Ingredients and Lower Calories

Increasing Adoption of Vegetable-Based Concentrated Juice



Market Drivers:

Rising Consumer Preference for High-Level Nutrients and Antioxidants

High Demand from Beverage and Bakery Industry for Preparation of Various Items



Challenges:

Highly Volatile Prices Associated With Raw Materials



Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Food Products That Can Be Instantly Prepared



The Global Concentrated Juice Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fruit-Based, Vegetable-Based), Application (Household, Commercial {Restaurants, Hotels, and Others}), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Packaging (Bottle, Bag, Others), Form Type (Powder, Liquid {Syrups and Squashes}), Industrial Verticals (Beverage, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



