Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV), 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV), 2012 - Global Market Size, Average Installation Price, Market Share, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 is an alternative energy offering that offers comprehensive information and understanding of the market trends in global concentrated photovoltaics industry. The research provides an understanding of the global CPV market and also provides market analysis of the US, Spain, China, Italy and Australia CPV markets. The research provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity, power generation and cost trends. The report also details the installed capacity split by concentration (HCPV and LCPV), major countries and major players in the global CPV market. The report analyses renewable energy initiatives with policy framework in countries such as the US, Spain, China, Italy and Australia.



Scope



- The report details the historic and forecast statistics for annual and cumulative solar PV installations and power generated from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the key countries.

- Analysis of Key Countries such as the US, Spain, China, Italy and Australia.

- Competitive Landscape of major players such as SolFocus, Amonix, Concentrix Solar and Abengoa Solar based on several parameters.

- Policy, Regulatory Framework and Drivers governing the renewable energy market for different countries.

- Impact Analysis of Key Drivers and Challenges in the global CPV market.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for CPV market

- Enable you to identify key growth and investment opportunities in the emerging CPV markets

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential by developing strategies based on the latest operational and regulatory events

- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important CPV investment destination in the emerging markets

- Identify key partners and business development avenues



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/96246/concentrated-photovoltaic-cpv-2012-global-market-size-average-installation-price-market-share-regulations-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html