Fast Market Research recommends "Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the CSP market in Spain. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global CSP market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Spain (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Spain CSP market. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by CSP during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to CSP is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global CSP market, Spain power market, Spain renewable power market and Spain CSP market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
- Detailed overview on the global CSP market with installed capacity, generation and installed capacity split by major countries. An analysis of cost break-up for CSP power is covered as part of the report.
- Power market scenario in Spain and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
- An overview on Spain renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.
- Detailed overview of Spain CSP market with installed capacity, generation, carbon savings (2001-2025) and number of homes powered (2001-2025).
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Endesa S.A., Acciona Energia, S.A., Abengoa Solar, S.A., Novatech GmbH
